‘I Should Get A Nobel Prize,’ Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ; Here’s Why | Watch

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a recent video shared by ANI on Sunday that he should be getting a Nobel Prize for running the government. He proceeds to say how the Bhartiya Janata Party and the LG of Delhi (Vinai Kumar Saxena) had troubled the functioning of the state government and how he proceeded to resolve all challenges facing the people of the national capital.

The Delhi CM retorted back at the BJP, saying, “They (the BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children.”

Kejriwal further said, “The Delhi Jal Board has passed the scheme. Now this scheme has to be passed in the cabinet. The BJP asked the Delhi LG to stop this scheme. Officers have been threatened; they are crying. When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the bill, the officers said that we had been threatened that if this scheme came to the cabinet, they would be suspended. Just like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail, you will also put officers in jail by filing false cases of ED and CBI.”

Later, he questioned the actions of the centre to see if they were justified or not. He goes on to say that the BJP should support the AAP government’s scheme rather than reject it. He also went ahead to say how the people of Delhi are his true Nobel Prize, as a culmination of all his hard work.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited with families in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi, on Saturday, assuring them that the situation would be rectified as soon as possible. The households claimed to have received inflated water bills. As he spoke with the families, Kejriwal announced that his government would shortly introduce a plan for the one-time payment of water bills.

“We are investigating the matter of excessive water bills and intend to address it by introducing a one-time settlement plan as soon as possible. Due to obstacles the BJP has been putting in our way, the policy was postponed. Kejriwal addressed the Govindpuri people, many of whom had gathered in the streets holding their water bills, saying, “But we are working on delivering this programme at the earliest.” He declared that every effort would be made by the AAP to carry out the plan.

Bills totaling lakhs of rupees have been sent to even the smallest of homes. Units were not recorded in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is when this issue first arose.

Twelve lakh families have been hit with exaggerated bills. Their bills will be settled quickly, and those under Rs 20,000 will be forgiven. The BJP is stopping the plan, but we will do all in our power to see it through to completion, even if it involves going on a hunger strike,” he declared. Atishi, the minister of Delhi Water, was with Kejriwal. To debate the one-time settlement plan, the chief minister convened an all-party meeting on Thursday.

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned on Friday as a result of AAP MLAs’ protests against the BJP’s alleged stalling of the plan. Copies of the “inflated” water bills were torn and thrown by the AAP MLAs within the House, and later, they were set ablaze next to the Gandhi statue in the assembly complex.

The AAP claims that because the urban development secretary is “refusing” to bring the proposal before the Council of Ministers, the Delhi government’s one-time settlement system has encountered a snag. Although the Delhi Jal Board has installed 27 lakh water connections, about 10.5 lakh customers have refused to pay their bills, citing exorbitant charges as the reason.