Arunachal Pradesh BJP Receives Big Boost As Four MLAs From Congress And NPP Join Party In Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh got a major boost just ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and the Assembly Elections as four sitting MLAs, two from the opposition Congress and two from the National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

From Congress, legislators Ninong Ering and Wangling Lowangdong and from the NPP Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the BJP at a function held at the BJP’s Itanagar office.

It is worth noting that the NPP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also present at the joining ceremony were Assam Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh Ashok Singhal and state President Biyuram Wahge.

The elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly are likely to take place along with Lok Sabha polls.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

After the addition of four more MLAs, BJP’s strength increased to 56 along with the allies out of the total of 60 members in the state assembly while the Congress is left with two MLAs, and there are two independent members in the House.

In a similar move, Tamil Nadu Congress leader and sitting MLA from Vilavankode assembly constituency S Vijayadharani left the party and joined the BJP on Saturday.

S Vijayadharani joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, BJP national secretary Arvind Menon who is also the in-charge of the BJP for Tamil Nadu, co-in-charge of the party for state elections, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

(With IANS inputs)