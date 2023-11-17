On the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, PM Modi reaches Ranchi to pay tribute to the tribal leader and also wished his ‘family members’ on Tribal Pride Day. – PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Birsa Munda In Ranchi, Wishes ‘Family Members’ On Tribal Pride Day
Source
On the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, PM Modi reaches Ranchi to pay tribute to the tribal leader and also wished his ‘family members’ on Tribal Pride Day. – PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Birsa Munda In Ranchi, Wishes ‘Family Members’ On Tribal Pride Day