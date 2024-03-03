PM Modi To Council Of Ministers Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people’s support during the polls, as he spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure welfare of all sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence of returning to power for a third successive term, giving his Council of Ministers a simple but strong message. “Go and win. I will see you soon,” Modi told his ministers after chairing a day-long meeting with them on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for “Viksit Bharat: 2047” and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Avoid controversies, deepfakes

Citing sources, NDTV reported that the PM asked his ministers to stay careful and vigilant while interacting with people, especially during elections. Modi addressed his ministers for nearly an hour and urged them to stay aloof from controversies and be cautious of deepfakes, the report said.

“Please be mindful before making any statements. Nowadays, there is a trend of deepfake in which voice, etc can be altered, be cautious of this”, the NDTV report quoted the PM as having said, according to a source.

PM Modi asked the ministers to avoid making controversial statements and only speak about the government’s schemes and programmes.

100-day agenda after new government formation

According to a PTI report, during the meeting, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon for its quick implementation.

The Prime Minister asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people’s support during the polls, as he spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure welfare of all sections of society.

Government sources said the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a “whole of government” approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

“More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received,” said an official, according to news agency PTI.

‘Viksit Bharat’ roadmap

The roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

Presentations were also made on various issues during the meeting.

The prime minister had earlier asked his Cabinet colleagues to come out with “actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans” for the new government.

Modi has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

