PM Modi Chairs Brainstorming Session With Council of Ministers On Viksit Bharat 2047

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation.

New Delhi, Mar 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Viksit Bharat 2047: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial day-long meeting on Sunday with the Council of Ministers as part of brainstorming over the vision document for “Viksit Bharat: 2047” and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Sources in the government say that a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

According to sources, it involved a whole-government approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with State governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organizations, and the mobilization of youth to seek their ideas, suggestions, and inputs.

The sources said that the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organizations and mobilization of youths for inputs.

“More than 2,700 meetings, workshops, and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received,” said one official adding that the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points. The goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, and social welfare.

During the session, a few ministers shared their ideas.

Sunday’s meeting is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced and the model code of conduct comes into place.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP’s fund to strengthen efforts to build a “Viksit Bharat” and urged people to be a part of the “Donation For Nation Building”.

PM Modi posted on X: “I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. “I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp!”

