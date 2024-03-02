NationalPolitics

PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects in West Bengal, Bihar Today

Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on international, national and other important events.

Breaking News Live: BJP’s First List For Lok Sabha Polls To Be Out Soon

Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday. The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi, the National capital witnessed a sudden change in weather; and received light rainfall. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

