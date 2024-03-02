EXPLAINED! Yuvraj Singh Possible Entry Into Lok Sabha Elections, The Gurdaspur Connection

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has refuted media reports suggesting his entry into the politics by contesting Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur. Here is his reply.

EXPLAINED! Yuvraj Singh’s Possible Entry Into Lok Sabha Elections, The Gurdaspur Connection

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh denied media reports suggesting his entry into politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he debunked the rumours, stating that his passion lies in helping people through his ‘YOUWECAN’ foundation. “Contrary to media reports, I’m not contesting elections from Gurdaspur,” the former cricketer said in a post on X. “My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let’s continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities,” he added.

Contrary to media reports, I’m not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let’s continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities❤️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 1, 2024

Recently, media reports claimed that Singh may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket. However, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is on target for virtually abandoning his constituency, ruled out his re-election bid last year.

How The Rumours Spread

The speculations of Singh’s entry into politics by contesting the Gurdaspur seat intensified after he, along with his mother, Shabnam Singh, met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The rumours intensified as the saffron party has a history of parachuting celebrity candidates from Gurdaspur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s Sunny Deol defeated the sitting MP Sunil Jakhar of Congress. Jakhar joined the BJP in May 2022.

Why Sunny Deol Criticised

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recently took a jibe at Sunny Deol for his conspicuous absence from his own constituency. Mann stressed that being a part of politics isn’t just about title, it is a service that requires constant dedication and accessibility to the people. Further, he expressed his disbelief over Deol’s supposed ignorance regarding Pathankot’s basic geography, given that he represents Gurdaspur.

The Punjab CM stated that there are several dedicated leaders who are serving the state with dedication. He requested people to vote for these leaders rather than selecting the “parachute leaders.







