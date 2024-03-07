PM Modi To Visit Srinagar Today, Participate In Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir Programme

Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’.

Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme at the Bakshi Stadium and dedicate to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth programme, the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ for boosting agri-economy in J&K.

He will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’, Srinagar.

Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’. He will also announce tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. Besides, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir and will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, lakhpati didis, farmers, entrepreneurs etc.

He will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ (HADP) to the nation which is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of agri-economy viz Horticulture, Agriculture, and Livestock husbandry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via a dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. The programme will lead to employment generation benefiting lakhs of marginal families in Jammu and Kashmir.

To create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Hazratbal Shrine, and to enhance their holistic spiritual experience, the project ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ has been executed. The key components of the project include site development of the entire area including the construction of the boundary wall of the shrine, illumination of the Hazratbal shrine’s precinct; improvement of ghats and devri paths around the shrine; construction of Sufi interpretation centre; construction of tourist facilitation centre; installation of signages; multilevel storied car parking; construction of public convenience block and entrance gateway of the shrine; among others.

The Prime Minister will also launch about 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.







