PM Modi Visits Kaziranga National Park In Assam, Enjoys Elephant Safari

PM Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday. He also enjoyed the elephant, during his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Golaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning and took the elephant and jeep safari, during his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site. PM Modi on his maiden visit to National Park, first took the famous elephant safari in Central Kohora Range’s Mihimukh area. He then took the jeep safari inside the same range. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Kaziranga National Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park in Assam today. The PM also took an elephant safari here. pic.twitter.com/Kck92SKIhp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

PM Modi had arrived at the national park yesterday evening on a two-day visit to Assam. It is worth noting that, he is the first Prime Minister to spend the night in Kaziranga. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Kaziranga. Cultural events were performed as part of the rousing welcome to PM Modi.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

Considered Assam’s crown jewel, the National Park is home to the largest habitat of rhinos. It also houses more than 600 species of birds, dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers. Kaziranga is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the country and draws lakhs of visitors from across the globe every month. The national park is inhabited by over 2,200 Indian (one-horned) rhinos, which is approx two-third of their total population in the world. Developed in 1908, the park is located on the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots–Golaghat and Nagaon districts. The park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985.

PM Modi to unveil Statue of Valour in Jorhat

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister is likely to dedicate the 125-foot-tall “Statue of Valour” in Jorhat. The statue is made in the honour of late Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

He will then travel to Meleng Meteli Pothar in the Jorhat district, to officially launch and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. He is also expected to address a public gathering there.

