Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: The much-anticipated and much-talked-about Lok Sabha Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are all set to take place this year. The exact voting dates and the announcement of results for the constituency were declared by the Election Commission of India on March 16. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024 promise to be quite different from the earlier ones. The changes, coming from the state’s reclassification as a union territory and the detachment of Ladakh from its constituencies in the previous years, have significantly altered the previous six Lok Sabha seats and consequently, the coming elections will be in the limelight across the globe.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness the Lok Sabha elections in five rounds, corresponding to its five constituencies. For the unversed, the national Lok Sabha election, spreading across seven phases, is slated to kick off on April 19, with the finale vote count scheduled on June 4.

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Schedule

Phase 1: Date of Vote: April 19- Udhampur

Phase 2: Date of Vote – April 26- Jammu

Phase 3: Date of Vote- May 7- Anantnag-Rajouri

Phase 4: Date of Vote- May 13- Srinagar

Phase 5: Date of Vote- May 20- Baramulla

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidate List

Serial No. Lok Sabha Seat INDIA Bloc Candidate NDA Candidate 1 Baramulla 2 Srinagar 3 Anantnag 4 Udhampur Dr Jitendra Singh 5 Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma

Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Constituencies

The electoral schedule for the Anantnag district, which is situated in the ever-beautiful Pir Panjal range, along with areas like Rajouri and Poonch post-delimitation, was disclosed by the Election Commission last week. The constituency will go to vote in the third phase of the polls, which is scheduled for May 7.

The notification is expected to be made public on April 12 and the last date for nomination entries is expected to be April 19. Also, the last date for those who are willing to withdraw their candidacy is April 22.

In the Kashmir area, the voting for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the fourth phase, which is scheduled for May 13. The formal announcement regarding this is planned for April 18, with the last date for submitting nominations being April 25. Similarly, the last date for those who are willing to withdraw their candidacy is April 29.







