Punjab Police Arrest Khalistani Operative At Delhi Airport

Punjab Police arrested Khalistani operative at Delhi airport on Friday.

New Delhi: Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (Amritsar) on Friday arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhreet Singh Germany from Delhi International Airport. According to Punjab DGP, he was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from Germany.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Punjab Police stated that ‘it is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web.’

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






