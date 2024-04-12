Punjab Police arrested Khalistani operative at Delhi airport on Friday.

Breaking NEWS: Punjab Police Arrest Khalistani Operative At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (Amritsar) on Friday arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhreet Singh Germany from Delhi International Airport. According to Punjab DGP, he was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from Germany.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Punjab Police stated that ‘it is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web.’

In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany Punjab Police is working to unearth the whole KZF… pic.twitter.com/cI1UYtQK4c — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 12, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







