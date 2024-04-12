Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Launches Campaign Song On Social Media

The Congress Party has released a 30-second video clip highlighting the plight of farmers, trying to hard sell the point.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress party is ramping up its digital outreach with the release of a catchy campaign song on social media platforms.The Congress party officially launched the song via their social media handle on a recent Friday, with high-profile endorsements from leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party representatives amplifying its reach.

The 30-second video clip highlighting the plight of farmers tries to hard sell the point, ‘how one vote can change their destiny’. The three demands highlighted in the video include the MSP guarantee for crops, GST-free farming and loan waivers. The campaign song mentions the historic Rs 72,000 debt waiver for farmers by the UPA government in 2008 and urges the farming community to raise their voice for their rights.

As the Congress reiterates “Haath Badlega Halaat,” its campaign song sends across the message that farmers should cast their vote in favour of the party as this is their ‘real voice’ and it is the one that will fight for their rights. Notably, social media has emerged as the new ‘battle zone’ in the run-up to the 2024 elections and is being optimally utilised by the political parties to amp up their campaign and lure new voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in particular has taken the lead in this space and has been pushing multiple campaign songs and customized videos to drum up the support of netizens.

Recently, the BJP launched a series of campaign songs, including “Sapne Nahin Hakikat Bunte hain…” and “Bharat Ka beta Modi..” in as many as 12 languages. It also released videos to show the opposition in a bad light. The video titled ‘INDIA alliance mein fight but Main Hi Hoon Dulha right’ became a runaway hit, drawing lakhs of views within 24 hours.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks on the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking at a rally in Moradabad, HM Shah said: “Mallikarjun Kharge asks what people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir. I want to tell them (the Congress) that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir. For 70 years, Congress has nurtured Article 370 like its child.”

Amit Shah Slams Congress Chief Kharge Over Remarks on Article 370

The Union Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir has been united with India forever. Speaking at the rally, HM Shah said that the BJP flag will fly on all seats of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

HM Shah also said that law and order were weak in the previous governments. He said that smugglers and goons had earlier ruled Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)








