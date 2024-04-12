Home

News

MEA Issues Travel Advisory For Iran, Israel Amid Escalating Tensions | Details Inside

In the advisory, the MEA stated, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran and Israel until further notice.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S. Jaishankar.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory on Friday urging all Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and Israel until further notice due to the escalating tensions in the region. The advisory comes in the wake of a recent Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, which killed several Iranian military officials, including a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

In the advisory, the MEA stated, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran and Israel until further notice.”

The ministry also requested all Indian citizens currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with the Indian Embassies in their respective countries and register themselves.

“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.

Several other countries have also issued similar travel advisories for their citizens over the last 24 hours, warning them not to travel to the region due to security reasons.

The French Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to “refrain absolutely from travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israeli or Palestinian territories, in the coming days.”

(with inputs from IANS)







