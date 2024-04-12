Class 11 student died by jumping off a 24th floor high-rise building in Ghaziabad on Thursday. Cops found a suicide note from his pocket.

Ghaziabad Shocker: Class 11 Student Kills Self By Jumping Off A High-Rise Building, Letter In Pocket

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad where a 17-year-old boy who was studying in Class 11, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a high-rise building in the city. As per police, the incident took place at the ATS advantage society in the Indirapuram area under the limits of Indirapuram police station between 8 and 9 pm on Thursday. The student was identified as Nav Khanna, aged 17-year-old.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh, the boy was spotted with his two friends on the 24th floor of the high-rise building.

Nav was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Cops found a suicide note in his pocket.

“I fear suicide does not fail. Floor 24th, death confirmed,” the letter reportedly read.

However, ACP didn’t talk about the suicide letter and said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are probing all angles”.

Nav was with his two friends at the time of the incident and were taking pictures on the 24th floor.

Both the friends told the cops that Nav told them that he was going down for some work and after some time, they witnessed a commotion and realised that he jumped off from the building.

“It appears that the deceased jumped while coming down from the 24th floor. We are looking into the CCTV footage of the vicinity to ascertain from where he jumped,” the officer said.

The body of the 17-year-old was sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)








