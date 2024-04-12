Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel In HP

Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra district, stated that the bus has been seized for a thorough mechanical inspection to determine the cause of the accident.

Image: ANI

Kangra, (Himachal Pradesh): A bus carrying 52 devotees met with an accident and overturned near the Kangra tunnel on Wednesday, April 12, 2024. The incident left 21 passengers injured, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda. Authorities have confirmed that all the injured passengers are out of danger.

Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra district, stated that the bus has been seized for a thorough mechanical inspection to determine the cause of the accident. She assured me that the situation is under control and that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel. 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda. They are all out of danger. The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation… pic.twitter.com/S5neVSWlHw — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024







