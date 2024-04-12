NationalPolitics

Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel In HP

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra district, stated that the bus has been seized for a thorough mechanical inspection to determine the cause of the accident.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel In HP | Check Details
Image: ANI

Kangra, (Himachal Pradesh): A bus carrying 52 devotees met with an accident and overturned near the Kangra tunnel on Wednesday, April 12, 2024. The incident left 21 passengers injured, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda. Authorities have confirmed that all the injured passengers are out of danger.

Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangra district, stated that the bus has been seized for a thorough mechanical inspection to determine the cause of the accident. She assured me that the situation is under control and that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Prajatantra’s Groundbreaking Study Unveils the Best Methods to Enter into Indian Politics

5 hours ago

Motu Patlu are Back, Saving the World with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lotpot

6 hours ago

Innovation for Atmanirbhar India: AeroDef Manufacturing 2024 Comes to New Delhi, Uniting Aerospace & Defence Manufacturers for Growth & Sustainability

6 hours ago

K Kavitha Threatened Sarath Reddy To Harm His Business, CBI To Court

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow