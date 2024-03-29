Rahul Gandhi Promises 50 pc Reservation For Women In Govt Jobs If Congress Wins

Rahul Gandhi has said that the Congress has decided that half the recruitment for all new government jobs should be reserved for women.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi briefs the media (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: In a big announcement before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party will give a reservation of 50 per cent of government jobs to women if it is voted to power. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi also said that powerful women will change the destiny of the country. Notably, the former Congress chief asked why, even today, only one in three women is employed and why there is only one woman in 10 government jobs.

“Isn’t the population of women in India 50 per cent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 per cent? If so, then why is their share in the system so low. Congress wants, ‘Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq’, we understand that women’s potential will be fully utilised only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Therefore, the Congress has decided that half the recruitment for all new government jobs should be reserved for women, he added.

“We are also in favour of the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and in assemblies,” Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi has also said that women with a secure income, future, stability and self-respect will truly become the strength of society.

“Having women in 50 per cent of government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India,” the Wayanad MP said.

Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Akhilesh Among INDIA bloc leaders To join AAP Rally At Ramleela Ground

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thakrey, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav among others, will attend a ‘Maharally’ to be held by AAP at the Ramleela ground on March 31, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.

AAP has received permission from the authorities concerned for holding the rally, being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, at the Ramleela ground on Sunday for an attendance of more than 20,000 people, he said.

The call on whether Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will address the ‘Maharally’ will be taken later, he said.

Other prominent political leaders and members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) like Derek O’Brian, Trichi Siva, Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, will also attend the rally, he said. Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in jail, will also attend the rally, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)







