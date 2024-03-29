Several Tourists Stranded As Massive Snow Avalanche Hits J&K Hung

Home

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was extended for an additional six months, starting on April 1, 2024, in four districts of Assam: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

Breaking News LIVE, March 29, 2024: Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in the wee hours of Friday. According to the bulletin of the India Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, and dryness prevailed over the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Ramanathapuram received 1 cm of rainfall on Thursday, IMD said.

Speaking of world news, South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been barred from contesting upcoming elections scheduled for May, the electoral commission said, as reported by Al Jazeera. South Africa will hold its general elections on May 29 in what is expected to be the most competitive vote since the end of apartheid in 1994. An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Afghanistan in the wee hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology stated. The earthquake occurred at 5:11 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 110 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-03-2024, 05:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.04 & Long: 71.19, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS posted on social media X.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. The dreaded gangster was brought to the hospital around 8:25 PM, according to the official release from the hospital. A team of nine doctors attended to him before he died, the release added. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news.







