Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Congress, CPI Gets Income Tax Notice For Rs 11-crore Dues

The IT notice sent to the CPI is reportedly for the ‘discrepancies’ in the use of an old PAN card by the party.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The I-T department said it has received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31 from first-time filers, which reflected the widening of tax base.

New Delhi: In a surprising development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has received a notice from the income-tax department asking it to pay ‘dues’ of Rs 11 crore. The IT notice was for using an old PAN card while filing tax returns during the last few years, as per a report carried by news agency PTI. The left-wing party is consulting its lawyers to challenge the IT notice, the report added.

The report said the ‘dues’ to be paid to the I-T department include penalties and interest due to authorities for “discrepancies” in the use of an old PAN card by the party.

“We are seeking legal assistance and consulting our lawyers,” a senior CPI leader told news agency PTI. Earlier, the Congress said it had received I-T notices, asking the party to pay dues of more than Rs 1,823 crore for discrepancies in tax returns filed for previous years.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, party treasurer Ajay Maken alleged that the BJP is in serious violation of income-tax laws and said the I-T department should raise a demand of more than Rs 4,600 crore from the saffron party for such violations.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has also claimed that he has received 11 I-T notices in the last 72 hours. The Congress has been alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is trying to “cripple” the opposition in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress Says It Received Fresh I-T notices of Over Rs 1,800 crore

The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in “tax terrorism” to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that through the “electoral bonds scam,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has collected Rs 8,200 crore and used the route of “pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes and shell companies.”. On the other hand, the BJP is engaged in “tax terrorism,” he alleged.

“Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down,” Ramesh said. He asserted that the Congress’s campaign for the upcoming parliamentary polls will continue and that the party will give its guarantees to the people of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)







