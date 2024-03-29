IndiGo Flight Diverted To Indore Due To Medical Emergency

Ahmedabad: An Indigo flight which was bound from Pune to Ahmedabad was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency onboard on Friday. As per the airline, the caubin crew provided necessary assistance to the unwell passenger.

“IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route,” IndiGo said.

As pre the Indigo Airline, the flyer was referred to the hospital for further treatment after arrival, it added.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







