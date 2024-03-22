Rahul Gandhi To Meet Kejriwal

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged liquor policy scam so far, after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi briefs the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has extended his support to Arvind Kejriwal’s family after the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Party sources have revealed to ANI that Gandhi, along with the grand old party, will provide legal assistance to Kejriwal’s family and plans are underway to either meet him or his family members on Friday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case. The arrest took place after a prolonged questioning at his official residence, following which he was escorted to the ED’s office on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road. The move was executed by a team of ED officials, including a Joint Director, amidst tight security measures with a significant presence of police personnel and barricades in the vicinity.

The ED’s legal team is also gearing up to file a remand application seeking his custody. The arrest came after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea for protection from coercive actions by the agency. In another setback to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court, which his team had moved against the Delhi High Court order, declined to hold an urgent hearing on Thursday night.

Kejriwal is the biggest name to be arrested in the alleged scam so far, after BRS lawmaker K. Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP RS member Sanjay Singh, among others.

While the AAP and the opposition parties, including the Congress, the BRS, the Samajwadi Party, the CPI-M, the DMK, and others, slammed the government over Kejriwal’s arrest, the BJP welcomed it.

Shortly before Kejriwal’s arrest was announced, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that as decided earlier, the Chief Minister will run the government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from prison.







