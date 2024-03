Home

Rameshwaram Cafe Explosion Was IED Blast, Confirms Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | What We Know So Far

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was caused by an IED blast.

At least 9 people were injured in a blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe– a popular eatery in Whitefield, Bengaluru– on Friday.

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity IED today. Notably, the confirmation came hours after the blast at the popular Bengaluru cafe. Moreover, CM Siddaramaiah has also confirmed that the device was kept inside the bag of a customer.

Shivakumar, along with Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the blast site and later also checked on the injured admitted to the hospital.

Timing Of The Cafe Blast

“The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “it was a bomb blast with a low intensity or impact. He (man) had fixed a timer for the blast to happen after one hour.”

The Deputy CM said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation. FSL and bomb squad have also come to the spot.

“Seven to eight teams have been formed and an investigation is happening. There is no need for anyone to worry. Who (the culprit) is being traced…police are free in the investigation. We are confident that within a few hours they will find the culprit,” he added.

10 People Injured With No Serious Injury

Stating that ten people are injured, Shivakumar said no one is seriously injured and all are out of danger.

“We are looking from all angles. Whatever our police officers feel fit, they are free to do it (investigation) in all angles,” he said.

When asked about BJP’s allegations about such incidents happening under the current Congress government’s tenure, Shivakumar said, “Let them say whatever allegations they have…for us it’s not the allegations, we are looking at the image of Karnataka.”

“….what happened in 2022 in Mangaluru (cooker blast). Similar things have happened (under BJP rule). I don’t want to blame anyone here,” he said, as he assured that police will nab the culprit.

Asking Bengalureans not to worry, he said, ” I am assuring all Bengalureans that you need not worry. We have a tracking system…. In the entire Bengaluru City, there is a tracking system. Cameras are there. No one can go out of the system. They will be tracked within a few hours.”

