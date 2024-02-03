Renowned Neurosurgeon, Dr. Alok Sharma Conferred with the Prestigious Champions of Change Award Maharashtra

Dr. Alok Sharma has been awarded the Prestigious ‘Champions of Change Award, Maharashtra‘ for his social services and exemplary work in the healthcare field in the state of Maharashtra. The selection of the awardees was done by Constitutional Jury members headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan, Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman, of NHRC India who also presented the awards in the ceremony held on 30th January 2024 at Grant Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai.

From left to right, Dr. Alok Sharma, KG Balakrishnan & Gyan Sudha Misra

Dr. Sharma is a Neurosurgeon with special expertise in the field of regenerative medicine for neurological disabilities. He is also the Director of the KLS Institute of Anti-Aging in Navi Mumbai and Retired Professor & Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the LTMG Hospital & Medical College Mumbai. He serves as the President of the ‘Society for Regenerative Sciences (India)’ and Vice President of the ‘International Association of Neurorestoratology.’

Dr. Sharma has positioned India as a global leader in the field of Cell/Stem therapy for neurological disabilities. His groundbreaking research and pioneering clinical work have brought about a paradigm shift in the management of neurological disabilities such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy, etc. He has treated over 13,000 patients from more than 102 different countries on all six continents at his Navi Mumbai hospital with his innovative Cellular Therapy. By publishing 173 scientific papers and 24 books, including the worlds first scientific paper on the role of Cell Therapy in Autism, he has made India an international pioneer in this field.

Dr. Sharma is presently the Director of NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute and the KLS Institute of AntiAging both in Navi Mumbai. He has also established an international centre of excellence in Navi Mumbai, an eleven-floor building located in Seawoods, where people with neurological disabilities from around the world are treated with Cell Therapy. Additionally, he has set up a four-floor building in Sanpada for Anti-Aging treatments, using a comprehensive combination of non-invasive, regenerative, and integrative treatments to slow down the aging process scientifically.

Dr. Sharma has been invited by various foreign countries to offer his services. A centre in the Bahamas is set to become operational in 2024, where their government has already granted permission. There are invitations from other countries, such as Cambodia, to set up similar centres. An active collaborative neurorehabilitation centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, is already functional. Within the country, there are expansion plans in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Vijayawada. Among the other innovative projects currently in progress is the creation of a Robotic child companion and a Digital Rehabilitation Platform that will allow children with Autism to receive therapies from the comfort of their homes. All of this will bring about a revolutionary change worldwide in the lives of people with neurological disabilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he remained dedicated to public health, having treated more than 900 COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, he took the initiative to assess the application of Stem cells and Ozone therapy in the context of COVID-19. His groundbreaking research and clinical endeavours have culminated in the publication of four scientific papers and two books on COVID-19, all authored by him.

The key awardees for Champions of Change Award, Maharashtra included Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunil Gavaskar, Farah Khan and Director duo Abbas-Mustan.

Past notable winners of Champions of Change Award includes Shri M. K. Stalin (CM of Tamil Nadu), Shri Pramod Sawant (CM of Goa), Shri Hemant Soren (CM of Jharkhand), Shri N. Biren Singh (CM of Manipur), Swami Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj (Mahamandelashwar of Juna Akhara), Shri Anurag Thakur (Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Information Broadcasting), Shri Manish Sisodia (Deputy CM of Delhi) Shri Shripad Naik (MOS, Govt. of India), and from Indian Film Industry the awardees include Smt. Hema Malini, Smt. Sushmita Sen, Smt. Shilpa Shetty and Shri Sonu Nigam.

Dr. Sharma attempts to explain spirituality through science and is an advocate of Yoga, Meditation, Naturopathy & other traditional healing systems in accomplishing mental and physical wellness and disease prevention. He is a recipient of several international and national awards such as the Rose of Paracelsus award from the EMA Oxford 2016, The European award for best practices, Brussels 2018, The Bharat Gaurav Award, London 2019, The Newton Universal legendary Award, Boston 2022, The Sino Phil Asia International Peace Award, Manila 2023 and Nelson Mandela Leadership award, Oxford UK. Winning the prestigious Champions of Change Award adds another feather to his hat.