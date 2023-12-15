Romeo Lane Spreading its Charm to the Heart and Soul of the City of Love, Dehradun, with the Grand Opening of its 9th Outlet

In the heart of Dehradun, the city of love, Romeo Lane, a culinary haven where nature seamlessly meets indulgence and synonymous with organic living, celebrated its grand opening as the 9th enchanting addition to the citys cultural mosaic on 13th December 2023. This marks a new era in the citys gastronomic scene as Romeo Lane stands as a masterpiece, pledging to bring an unparalleled fusion of nature-inspired aesthetics and a tranquil atmosphere to the local community. This momentous occasion signifies a significant milestone in the brands commitment to holistic living.

Saurabh Luthra, Chairman – Romeo Lane, Birch By Romeo Lane & Mamas Buoi

Brainchild of Saurabh Luthra, the visionary behind Romeo Lane, Birch By Romeo Lane & Mamas Buoi, this restaurant seamlessly intertwines sustainability and taste. The brand promises to make guests immerse themselves in an environment meticulously designed to radiate positive vibes, creating unforgettable evenings for patrons seeking a comprehensive and mindful dining experience.

Romeo Lane Dehradun is a symphony of taste and sustainability, poised to redefine the citys nightlife scene. The cocktails, crafted with organic precision, embrace the freshest local ingredients, supporting an eco-conscious ethos. The menu, a masterpiece of seasonal flavors, artfully blends farm-to-table freshness with succulent mains, leaving patrons craving for more. Curated by the brands innovative chefs, the menu delightfully balances traditional and contemporary dishes. The bar, a haven of innovation, is set to elevate Dehraduns nightlife with signature drinks blending imaginative combinations, house-made infusions, and premium spirits-all curated by skilled mixologists, promising an unparalleled mixology experience. Global Fusion at Romeo Lane Dehradun offers a sensory journey, creatively fusing global flavors and setting a new standard for nightlife indulgence in the city.

Romeo Lane as a brand approach, emphasizes the use of seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, appealing to those who prioritize fresh and responsibly sourced food. Ascend to the rooftop for a panoramic view of the hills, offering more than just a visual feast. This vibrant space caters to music enthusiasts and food lovers, featuring an intimate setting with dim lights and a cozy ambience, setting the stage for unforgettable evenings.

Commenting on the philosophy behind Romeo Lane, Saurabh Luthra, Chairman – Romeo Lane, Birch By Romeo Lane & Mamas Buoi, shared, “As we continue to grow, Romeo Lane is becoming an integral part of the culinary landscape, not just in Dehradun also in Mussoorie, spreading the wings across the region. Our commitment extends beyond offering delectable dishes; we are on a mission to redefine and enhance the gastronomic experience on a broader scale. With each new endeavor, we deepen our roots in the region, offering patrons an immersive journey into nature-inspired dining, making Romeo Lane synonymous with culinary excellence and immersive indulgence.“