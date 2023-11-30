Royaloak Unveils the Stunning Comeback of Its Country Collection

Royaloak, Indias go-to furniture brand, is thrilled to announce the re-emergence of its beloved Country Collection, showcasing the brands dedication to top-tier international furniture merged seamlessly with unmatched quality.

Royaloaks Opulent Italian Bed, a Highlight in their Country Collection

The brand proudly announces the grand revival of its Italian, American, Malaysian, and Indian – Emperor Collection. Each of these country collections embodies the essence of the finest furniture unique to their origin. Infused with distinctive characteristics, every product within these collections proudly represents the rich heritage and design ethos of its respective country.

This revival marks a celebration of craftsmanship and cultural finesse, offering customers a glimpse into the unparalleled artistry and style specific to each country.

Italian Collection: Elegance Redefined

Drawing inspiration from Italy, the fashion hub of the world, Royaloak introduces its Italian Collection. Handpicked by renowned Italian designers, this limited-edition range exudes sleek and contemporary aesthetics, bringing inspiration and charm to any living space.

American Collection: Innovation in Every Detail

Our American Collection pays homage to the vivacious spirit of the United States. Showcasing pieces with exceptional build quality, style, and finish, Royaloak believes in bringing the latest trends from America right into your home.

Malaysian Collection: Functionality meets Aesthetics

Royaloaks Malaysian Collection draws inspiration from Malaysias cultural richness. Using top-notch Malaysian wood, this collection features modern, compact designs that are functionally brilliant and aesthetically superior, complementing contemporary interiors with grace.

Emperor Collection: Live Like Royalty

Experience regal living with Royaloaks Emperor Collection, inspired by the grand interiors of Indian palaces. Exclusively curated for those who settle for nothing less than regal living, these fine pieces crafted with solid wood are designed to last for generations.

Chairman Vijai Subramaniam enthusiastically expresses, “Our Country Collections epitomize the zenith of style, craftsmanship and global design. We do not just deliver premium pieces for their homes, we provide them with their dream homes.” These revered collections are now available at all 200+ stores across the country and on the official website of Royaloak- royaloakindia.com.

About Royaloak

Royaloak stands as Indias No.1 furniture brand, committed to providing customers with high-quality, stylish, and functional furniture. With a dedication to excellence and a passion for design, Royaloak continues to set new standards in the Indian furniture landscape.