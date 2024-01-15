Sangram Singh to Face Off Against Pakistan’s Wrestling Champion, Muhammad Saeed at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship 2024

Making his comeback after six years, Sangram Singh will be seen in action on the mat against Muhammad Saeed, an international wrestler hailing from Pakistan on the 24th of February 2024. This epic face off is the headline event of the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 promoted by World Professional Wrestling Hub that will also be witness to five undercard wrestling matches.

Sangram Singh set to make his comeback at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 organised by World Professional Wrestling Hub

“This comeback serves as a perfect platform for me after nearly six years away from professional wrestling. The anticipated level of competition in Dubai excites me. This sport exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback,” Said, Sangram Singh, two time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion.

The event will feature a lineup of five matches, including the much-anticipated headline event featuring Sangram Singh against Muhammad Saeed. The other match ups feature Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medalist, Games of La Francophonie, Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

This line up is testament to the bench strength of the event showcasing elite national and international wrestlers that boast of medals on the international and Olympic circuit. The Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship aims to herald a new era for wrestling, reshaping its perception in the country and providing a global platform for both professionals and amateurs. The event seeks to elevate the standard of wrestling, offering participants a chance to compete on a grand stage and grapple with the best in the world.