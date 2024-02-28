Home

Santhan, Convict In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Dies Due To Illness

Chennai: T Suthendiraraja, aka Santhan, one of the main convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died on Wednesday morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai. He was released by the Supreme Court in November 2022 and was kept at a special camp near Tiruchirapalli Central Prison. Santhan was a citizen of Sri Lanka.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai issued an order last week to deport Santhan to Sri Lanka. However, due to a kidney-related disease, he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Conviction Of Santhan

Santhan, along with six others, was convicted for his involvement in the assassination conspiracy, which took place on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The tragic incident claimed the lives of Rajiv Gandhi and several others, sending shockwaves across the nation and the world.

Why Was Santhan Hospitalized?

According to reports, E. Thenirajan, Dean of RGGH; Santhan was admitted to the hospital on January 27 in accordance with the district collector’s instructions from Tiruchirapalli. Thenirajan said he was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was under constant observation by a group of medical professionals. He added that Santhan was identified of a liver condition known as cryptogenic cirrhosis.

“He suffered a setback to his health yesterday (Tuesday) night. He had lost consciousness, and we were providing treatment. Around 4.30 am today (Wednesday), he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was revived following a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedure and was on ventilator support. However, he failed to respond to further treatment and passed away at 7.50 am,” he said.

According to Thenirajan, post-mortem procedures are underway, and further steps will be taken to send his body to Sri Lanka.

Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassination

Court records indicate that Santhan, along with Sivarasan—the leader of the team–that assassinated Rajiv Gandhi–who was never found alive along with six others who were thought to have escaped then-torn Sri Lanka in 1991 and arrived in India by boat.

As per the rulings of Supreme Court, Santhan had a direct and active part in Rajiv Gandhi’s killing,

Due to his involvement in the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Santhan was originally given a death sentence; however, his sentence was later reduced to life in prison.

In November 2022, he was released from prison together with five other prisoners, having served more than thirty years.

End Of A Chapter

Santhan’s death marks the end of a chapter in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, yet it also raises questions about justice, clemency, and the rehabilitation of convicts. As the nation reflects on his passing, the debate surrounding the case is likely to endure, keeping the memory of the tragic incident alive in the collective consciousness of the nation.







