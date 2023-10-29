Santiniketan Now On UNESCO World Heritage List; ‘Proud Moment For Indians’, Says PM Modi National Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Santiniketan was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Source Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com Related articles Meet 12-Year-Old Bengal Boy Who Prevented Major Train Accident In Malda; Here’s How He Did It National October 29, 2023 WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata National October 29, 2023 ‘Leaders Enjoying Luxury While…’: BJP Chides TMC As Bus With Delhi-Bound Supporters Meets Accident National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Delhi Ahead Of TMC Protests Over MGNREGA Funds National October 29, 2023 Recent articles Meet 12-Year-Old Bengal Boy Who Prevented Major Train Accident In Malda; Here’s How He Did It National October 29, 2023 WATCH: Fire Breaks Out At Perfume Godown In Kolkata National October 29, 2023 ‘Leaders Enjoying Luxury While…’: BJP Chides TMC As Bus With Delhi-Bound Supporters Meets Accident National October 29, 2023 Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Delhi Ahead Of TMC Protests Over MGNREGA Funds National October 29, 2023