Sarabjit Singh, Son of Former PM Indira Gandhis Assassin To Contest Lok Sabha Elections from Punjabs Faridkot

The 45-year-old, who resides in Mohali, aims to raise issues of delayed justice in sacrilegious cases and the killing of two individuals at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bhatinda: Sarabjit Singh, the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has announced his decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot constituency in Punjab. The 45-year-old, who resides in Mohali, aims to raise issues of delayed justice in sacrilegious cases and the killing of two individuals at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot.

Previous Electoral Contests

Sarabjit Singh has a history of contesting elections in Punjab. In 2004, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda, securing 1,13,490 votes. He also participated in the 2007 Punjab assembly polls from the Bhadaur assembly segment in Barnala district, garnering 15,702 votes. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, Sarabjit contested from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat on a BSP ticket and obtained 12,683 votes.

Sarabjit Focus Issues

Sources close to Sarabjit Singh have indicated that he will focus on the delay in delivering justice for sacrilege cases and the killing of two individuals at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot. In this electoral battle, Sarabjit finds himself pitted against actors and singers from the Faridkot constituency.

Sarabjit’s Family Background

Sarabjit’s father, Beant Singh, along with fellow bodyguard Satwant Singh, was involved in the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Beant Singh was immediately killed by security guards, while Satwant Singh was arrested and later sentenced to death. Sarabjit’s mother, Bimal Kaur Khalsa, and grandfather, Sucha Singh, had successfully contested the 1989 parliamentary polls on SAD (Mann) tickets, winning from Ropar and Bathinda seats, respectively.

Indira Gandhi’s Assassination

On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her residence in New Delhi. The assassination was believed to be in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, a military operation ordered by Gandhi to remove Sikh separatists from the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier that year. The assassination led to widespread anti-Sikh riots across India, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Sikhs.

As the son of one of Indira Gandhi’s assassins, Sarabjit Singh’s entry into the electoral fray in Punjab adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. With his focus on local issues and his unique family background, Sarabjit’s campaign is likely to draw significant attention in the Faridkot constituency and beyond.







