National

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 17-11-23

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The Shillong Teer archery lottery, a beloved pastime in Meghalaya, India, takes place daily from Monday to Saturday, with results revealed at 4 PM and 5 PM. This unique lottery, deeply rooted in tradition, has captivated players with its blend of chance and skill, making it an integral part of the state’s cultural fabric. – Shillong Teer Lottery Result 17-11-23 – First And Second Round Results OUT

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

KONE India is Great Place to Work Certified; Fourth Time in a Row

15 hours ago

Big Setback For Haryana Govt! High Court Holds 75 Percent Quota for Locals in Private Sector ‘Unconstitutional’

15 hours ago

Red Gold Tomatoes Return to the Italian Embassy to Promote Premium European Canned Tomatoes

16 hours ago

VerSe Expands its Commerce Offerings; Forays into Children’s Entertainment with HappyTopia Collaboration

16 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button