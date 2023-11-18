Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 18.11.2023 Today For 8PM LIVE: DEAR STORK NIGHT Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, November 17, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.



Source