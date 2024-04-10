NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Result (10.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (10.04.24): All updates to the first and second round results will be updated here. Stay tuned.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (April 10, 2024): First and Second Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely popular across the country. For all the viewers, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Disclaimer: Attention all the viewers! Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. Also, all the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement towards lottery participation. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

