NationalPolitics

Smriti Irani Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal After Delhi Court Sends CM To Custody Till March 28

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Delhi CM Arrested: BJP Leader Smriti Irani has reacted to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and lashed at him over the allegations.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BJP party leader Smriti Irani lashed out after ED detains Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP party leader Smriti Irani lashed out after ED detains Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case has sent shockwaves through Indian politics. For the unversed, CM Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after months of evading summons. Following the Delhi court’s decision to grant custody of the CM until March 28, prominent BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, have weighed in on the arrest.

The excise policy, which was introduced in November 2021, has been at the center of allegations, with reports suggesting deliberate loopholes benefiting AAP leaders. The arrest has sparked a flurry of political reactions. AAP leaders have vowed that Kejriwal will continue to govern from jail, emphasizing their commitment to Delhi’s administration. Opposition figures have criticized the arrest, labeling it as undemocratic and a move towards autocracy. This also included BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani hitting back at the AAP, saying that the Delhi government used excise policy to fund elections.

BJP Reacts On ED Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal

BJP Secretary Manjinder Singh Remarks

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, stating, “AAP and Arvind Kejriwal were arguing till now that there is no evidence, this is a fake case; there is no evidence against us. Today ED presented 28 pages of evidence and after seeing this evidence, the ED asked for 10 days’ remand… The court understands that there is so much strong evidence in front of them; that’s why they have sent him on remand.”

Smriti Irani Lashes Out

Union Minister and prominent BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed back against the AAP on Friday, claiming that the ruling party in Delhi had utilised the excise policy to finance elections, following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Irani also addressed the media shortly after Kejriwal was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night from his home and was placed in ED custody until March 28 by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

DealDox – India’s First Quotation Software Built for Service Industries

6 hours ago

National Road Safety Mission for Kids and Youth Launches in India

6 hours ago

BML Munjal University’s Women in Leadership Conference 2024 Celebrates Women’s Contributions and Achievements

6 hours ago

Arvind Kejriwal FIRST Reaction After Arrest, Says My Life Dedicated To Nation

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow