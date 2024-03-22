Arvind Kejriwal Sent To ED Custody Till March 28, AAP Says ‘ED Forced Witnesses To Give Statements Against Delhi CM

New Delhi: After hearing arguments from both sides, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until March 28 in the money laundering case related to the scrapped liquor policy scam. Reacting to the court’s decision, Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Atishi stated that her party “very respectfully and humbly disagree with the decision.” She alleged that the ED coerced witnesses in the case to give statements against CM Kejriwal.

“We, very respectfully and humbly disagree with the decision of the court. ED has no proof even after 2 years of investigation… ED forced their witnesses to give statements against Arvind Kejriwal… We will explore all possible legal routes… One by one opposition parties are being targetted in front of the judiciary… Arvind Kejriwarl will always be the CM of Delhi. There is no Constitutional bar on him not being the CM. He has not been convicted till now..,” she said.

#WATCH | Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to ED custody till March 28 by Delhi court. AAP leader Atishi says, “We, very respectfully and humbly disagree with the decision of the court. ED has no proof even after 2 years of investigation… ED forced their witnesses to give… pic.twitter.com/eYoaGCadFI — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024







