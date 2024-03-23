NationalPolitics

BREAKING NEWS Live Update: Atishi To Hold ‘Explosive’ Press Conference At 10 AM On Money Trail From Delhi Excise Policy

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are less than a month away and there have been constant political developments in the country, the biggest being the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo is in police remand and several positive and negative reactions are being received to the arrest. Different political parties are also releasing their lists of candidates for the upcoming polls. Internationally, there has been a massive attack at a concert hall in Russia, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100; the death toll is likely to rise and the militant Islamist group ISIS has taken responsibility of the shooting. In United Kingdom, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has revealed that she has been battling with cancer and that she is undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment. For all latest updates about hyper-local, national and international news, stay tuned to India.com


