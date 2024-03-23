Home

Moscow Concert Hall Shooting: PM Modi Condemns Terrorist Attack, Extends Support To Families Of Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Moscow Concert Hall Shooting and has expressed his solidarity with Russia in these times of grief.

PM Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: A massive terrorist attack took place in the capital city of Russia, Moscow when a few camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire at concertgoers with automatic weapons on Friday. The assailants opened fire and also detonated explosives in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, killing 60 people and injuring close to 150 others. The responsibility of the Moscow Concert Hall Shooting has been claimed by the militant Islamist organisation, ISIS who has not given a video proof but has taken onus of the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now condemned the attack and has also extended support to the victims’ families and Russia, in these times of grief. Here’s what PM Modi said…

PM Modi Condemns Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia which has killed close to 60 people and injuring about 145 other people, according to latest Reuters report. PM Modi, in a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) has said, “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.”

We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2024

Moscow Concert Hall Shooting Death Toll, Latest Update

A group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd on Friday (local time). Video footage from the site of the attack, the Crocus City Hall concert venue on fire with smoke billowing into the air. It showed crowds of people huddling together, screaming and ducking behind cushioned seats as gunshots started echoing in the vast hall. In the latest update by Reuters, the death toll in the attack has increased from 40 to 60 and apart from this, the number of people who have been injured, is close to 145.

