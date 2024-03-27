Sony Launches ECM-S1 Wireless Microphone with Exceptional Sound Quality, Lightweight and Unparalleled Portability

Expanding its microphone portfolio, Sony has introduced the new wireless/streaming microphone ECM-S1. This cutting-edge microphone combines high quality sound capture with a lightweight design. With ECM-S1, Sony empowers video content creators with the ability to achieve superior audio recording across various shooting scenarios.

For professional videographers and video content creators who require top-notch audio quality for shoots, livestreams, and podcasts, the ECM-S1 microphone is the ultimate tool. The microphone has a compact and lightweight body and is equipped with three 14 mm large-diameter capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally and with high-quality sound. Its seamless connection to cameras, computers, and smartphones makes an indispensable asset for content creators seeking a dynamic and engaging audio-video experience. As audio is recorded directly to the camera via a wireless connection, “sound and video lag” that sometimes occurs when sound and video are input separately to a distribution device during live streaming does not occur, thus delay compensation is not required.

ECM-S1 microphones embody the brands commitment to innovation and excellence. With these new offerings, Sony continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, empowering creators to achieve remarkable sound quality across various content creation avenues.

1. High-quality sound pickup performance and synchronization of sound and video by connecting to a camera

The ECM-S1 is equipped with three large-diameter (14mm) capsules that corresponds to three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional and Stereo, providing high-quality sound pickup with high sensitivity, and wide frequency characteristics. The microphone’s intrinsic low noise levels and wide dynamic range allows for clear recording of even the softest sounds.

By tuning it to record human voices naturally and clearly, the microphone can capture realistic and rich textured sound during recording that is unique to streaming microphones. It also has a noise cut filter that effectively removes harsh noise through digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter that reduces unnecessary low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration, thus reducing the effects of the surrounding environment. The ECM-S1 has a full range of functions that reduce noise and support high-quality sound pickup.

2. A new sound pickup style with a compact, lightweight housing and versatile connectivity

The ECM-S1 microphone is light, weighing just 157g, and compact at 63.0 mm x 137.5 mm x 63.0 mm(W/H/D) with an ultra-light and compact receiver that weighs 25g at 32 mm x 29 mm x 50 mm (W/H/D). The Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3plus(1) codec deliver low power consumption, low latency, and high sound quality. Using wireless connection allows for a recording style that remains unaffected by environmental conditions. You can also achieve a new level of sound pickup, enabling talks and singing accompanied by musical instruments to be recorded in high sound quality.

For connectivity, the receiver can be attached to a compatible camera via it’s MI Shoe. The microphone and receiver are equipped with USB Type-C terminals that support 48 kHz/24-bit digital audio output(2). As a result, the microphone can record high quality sound in a variety of ways, such as connecting the microphone wirelessly to a PC or smartphone via the receiver’s USB or connecting the microphone directly to a PC or smartphone via USB. The receiver also has a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) as an audio output terminal.

3. High operability that meets the needs of diverse creators

The microphone is equipped with an independent dial that adjusts the sound recording level. The ECM-S1’s audio input level volume can also be adjusted intuitively with the upper dial while checking the audio input level in real time with the indicator lamps. The built-in LINK lamp indicates the communication status between the microphone and receiver to prevent any missed recording. When recording via a USB connection between the microphone(3) and a PC or smartphone, headphones (commercially available) can be connected(4) to the microphone’s headphone out jack to monitor the audio without involving the connected device. The headphone volume can also be adjusted with a short press of the dial on the bottom of the microphone. You can adjust the audio mixing ratio between the input volume level of the audio from the microphone and that of the audio from the computer or smartphone via the USB connection with the headphone volume/mixing ratio adjustment dial on the microphone.

The ECM-S1 and receiver each have a built-in battery for extended use. The receiver can also be used continuously with the support of direct power supply when connected to the camera’s MI Shoe(5) or a USB Type-C cable. The microphone can be used continuously for up to 13 hours when the battery is fully charged using a USB Type-C cable.

In addition, a pop guard reduces popping noises that occurs when the speaker’s mouth is close to the microphone and their breath comes into direct contact with the microphone. This enables vocals, narration, and other audio to be recorded under optimal conditions. A stand that can be attached to the microphone is also included(6), allowing the microphone to stand without support while recording. The microphone angle can also be adjusted forward or backward. Alternatively, the stand can be removed when not in use and the 1/4″ thread on the bottom of the microphone allows it to be mounted on a tripod or attached to a commercially available microphone arm(7).

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-S1 will be available across will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.

