NationalPolitics

Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The state of Odisha falls among the list of states including Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, where Parliamentary Elections will take place in four phases.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Parliamentary Elections in Odisha on 21 seats is set to take place in four phases (4th – 7th)  starting from May 13, 2024.  The four phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on  May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 respectively.  Political parties across the country have launched campaigns to attract voters for the world’s largest democracy’s parliamentary election.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

Poll Event

Phase
IV V VI VII
Notification Date 18 April 26 April 29 April 7 May
Last Date for filing nomination 25 April 3 May 6 May 14 May
Scrutiny of nomination 26 April 4 May 7 May 15 May
Last Date for withdrawal of nomination 29 April 6 May 9 May 17 May
Date of poll 13 May 20 May 25 May 1 June

Date of counting of votes/Result

4 June 2024
No. of constituencies 4 5 6 6

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise

The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place in four phases.

May 13 (4th Phase):

Kalahandi
Nabarangpur
Berhampur
Koraput

May 20 (5th Phase):

Bargarh
Sundargarh
Bolangir
Kandhamal
Aska

May 25 (6th Phase):

Sambalpur
Keonjhar
Dhenkanal
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack

June 1 (7th Phase):

Mayurbhanj
Balasore
Bhadrak
Jajpur
Kendrapara
Jagatsinghpur

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Candidates

Constituencies Candidate (BJP) Candidate (BJD) Candidate (INC)
Constituencies Candidate (BJP) Candidate (BJD) Candidate (INC)
Aska  Anita Subhadarshini  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Balasore  Pratap Chandra Sarangi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Bargarh  Pradeep Purohit (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Berhampore  Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Bhadrak  Avimanyu Sethi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Bhubaneswar  Aparajita Sarangi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Bolangir  Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Cuttack (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Dhenkanal  Rudra Narayan Pany  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Jagatsinghpur  Bibhu Prasad Tarai  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Jajpur (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Kalahandi  Malvika Keshari Deo  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Kandhamal (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Kendrapara  Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Keonjhar  Ananta Nayak  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Koraput  Kaleram Majhi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Mayurbhanj  Naba Charan Majhi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Nabarangpur  Balabhadra Majhi  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Puri  Sambit Patra  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Sambalpur  Dharmendra Pradhan  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)
Sundargarh  Jual Oram  (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Recap

No. Constituencies Elected Members Party
1 Aska Pramila Bisoyi BJD
2 Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi BJP
3 Bargarh Suresh Pujari BJP
4 Berhampore Chandra Sekhar Sahu BJD
5 Bhadrak Manjulata Mandal BJD
6 Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi BJP
7 Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari BJP
8 Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab BJD
9 Dhenkanal Mahesh SahooMahesh Sahoo BJD
10 Jagatsinghpur Rajashree Mallick BJD
11 Jajpur Sarmistha Sethi BJD
12 Kalahandi Basanta Kumar Panda BJP
13 Kandhamal Achyutananda Samanta BJD
14 Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty BJD
15 Keonjhar Chandrani Murmu BJD
16 Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka Cong
17 Mayurbhanj Bishweswar Tudu BJP
18 Nabarangpur Ramesh Chandra Majhi BJD
19 Puri Pinaki Mishra BJD
20 Sambalpur Nitesh Ganga Deb BJP
21 Sundargarh Jual Oram BJP




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Ministry of Rural Development Partners with J-PAL South Asia as it Expands ‘Samaveshi Aajeevika’ Across India

2 hours ago

SFJ Head Pannun Claims Kejriwals AAP Received Over Rs 130 Cr From Khalistani Groups For Elections

2 hours ago

Congress Condemns China’s Claims On Arunachal Pradesh, Asserts India’s Sovereignty

3 hours ago

Lokmat Global Economic Convention Set to Convene in Singapore: Charting Future Trajectories of Global Economy

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow