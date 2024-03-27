Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

The state of Odisha falls among the list of states including Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, where Parliamentary Elections will take place in four phases.

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Parliamentary Elections in Odisha on 21 seats is set to take place in four phases (4th – 7th) starting from May 13, 2024. The four phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 respectively. Political parties across the country have launched campaigns to attract voters for the world’s largest democracy’s parliamentary election.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

Poll Event Phase IV V VI VII Notification Date 18 April 26 April 29 April 7 May Last Date for filing nomination 25 April 3 May 6 May 14 May Scrutiny of nomination 26 April 4 May 7 May 15 May Last Date for withdrawal of nomination 29 April 6 May 9 May 17 May Date of poll 13 May 20 May 25 May 1 June Date of counting of votes/Result 4 June 2024 No. of constituencies 4 5 6 6

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise

May 13 (4th Phase):

Kalahandi

Nabarangpur

Berhampur

Koraput

May 20 (5th Phase):

Bargarh

Sundargarh

Bolangir

Kandhamal

Aska

May 25 (6th Phase):

Sambalpur

Keonjhar

Dhenkanal

Puri

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

June 1 (7th Phase):

Mayurbhanj

Balasore

Bhadrak

Jajpur

Kendrapara

Jagatsinghpur

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Candidates

Constituencies Candidate (BJP) Candidate (BJD) Candidate (INC) Constituencies Candidate (BJP) Candidate (BJD) Candidate (INC) Aska Anita Subhadarshini (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Bargarh Pradeep Purohit (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Berhampore Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Bhadrak Avimanyu Sethi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Cuttack (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Dhenkanal Rudra Narayan Pany (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Jagatsinghpur Bibhu Prasad Tarai (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Jajpur (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Kalahandi Malvika Keshari Deo (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Kandhamal (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Kendrapara Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Keonjhar Ananta Nayak (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Koraput Kaleram Majhi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Mayurbhanj Naba Charan Majhi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Puri Sambit Patra (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced) Sundargarh Jual Oram (Not yet Announced) (Not yet Announced)

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Recap

No. Constituencies Elected Members Party 1 Aska Pramila Bisoyi BJD 2 Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi BJP 3 Bargarh Suresh Pujari BJP 4 Berhampore Chandra Sekhar Sahu BJD 5 Bhadrak Manjulata Mandal BJD 6 Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi BJP 7 Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari BJP 8 Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab BJD 9 Dhenkanal Mahesh SahooMahesh Sahoo BJD 10 Jagatsinghpur Rajashree Mallick BJD 11 Jajpur Sarmistha Sethi BJD 12 Kalahandi Basanta Kumar Panda BJP 13 Kandhamal Achyutananda Samanta BJD 14 Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty BJD 15 Keonjhar Chandrani Murmu BJD 16 Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka Cong 17 Mayurbhanj Bishweswar Tudu BJP 18 Nabarangpur Ramesh Chandra Majhi BJD 19 Puri Pinaki Mishra BJD 20 Sambalpur Nitesh Ganga Deb BJP 21 Sundargarh Jual Oram BJP







