Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

The state of Odisha falls among the list of states including Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, where Parliamentary Elections will take place in four phases.
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Parliamentary Elections in Odisha on 21 seats is set to take place in four phases (4th – 7th) starting from May 13, 2024. The four phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 respectively. Political parties across the country have launched campaigns to attract voters for the world’s largest democracy’s parliamentary election.
Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule
|
Poll Event
|
Phase
|IV
|V
|VI
|VII
|Notification Date
|18 April
|26 April
|29 April
|7 May
|Last Date for filing nomination
|25 April
|3 May
|6 May
|14 May
|Scrutiny of nomination
|26 April
|4 May
|7 May
|15 May
|Last Date for withdrawal of nomination
|29 April
|6 May
|9 May
|17 May
|Date of poll
|13 May
|20 May
|25 May
|1 June
|
Date of counting of votes/Result
|
4 June 2024
|No. of constituencies
|4
|5
|6
|6
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise
The Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place in four phases.
May 13 (4th Phase):
Kalahandi
Nabarangpur
Berhampur
Koraput
May 20 (5th Phase):
Bargarh
Sundargarh
Bolangir
Kandhamal
Aska
May 25 (6th Phase):
Sambalpur
Keonjhar
Dhenkanal
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
June 1 (7th Phase):
Mayurbhanj
Balasore
Bhadrak
Jajpur
Kendrapara
Jagatsinghpur
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Candidates
|Constituencies
|Candidate (BJP)
|Candidate (BJD)
|Candidate (INC)
|Constituencies
|Candidate (BJP)
|Candidate (BJD)
|Candidate (INC)
|Aska
|Anita Subhadarshini
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Balasore
|Pratap Chandra Sarangi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Bargarh
|Pradeep Purohit
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Berhampore
|Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Bhadrak
|Avimanyu Sethi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Bhubaneswar
|Aparajita Sarangi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Bolangir
|Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Cuttack
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Dhenkanal
|Rudra Narayan Pany
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Jagatsinghpur
|Bibhu Prasad Tarai
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Jajpur
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Kalahandi
|Malvika Keshari Deo
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Kandhamal
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Kendrapara
|Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Keonjhar
|Ananta Nayak
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Koraput
|Kaleram Majhi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Mayurbhanj
|Naba Charan Majhi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Nabarangpur
|Balabhadra Majhi
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Puri
|Sambit Patra
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Sambalpur
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
|Sundargarh
|Jual Oram
|(Not yet Announced)
|(Not yet Announced)
Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Recap
|No.
|Constituencies
|Elected Members
|Party
|1
|Aska
|Pramila Bisoyi
|BJD
|2
|Balasore
|Pratap Chandra Sarangi
|BJP
|3
|Bargarh
|Suresh Pujari
|BJP
|4
|Berhampore
|Chandra Sekhar Sahu
|BJD
|5
|Bhadrak
|Manjulata Mandal
|BJD
|6
|Bhubaneswar
|Aparajita Sarangi
|BJP
|7
|Bolangir
|Sangeeta Kumari
|BJP
|8
|Cuttack
|Bhartruhari Mahtab
|BJD
|9
|Dhenkanal
|Mahesh SahooMahesh Sahoo
|BJD
|10
|Jagatsinghpur
|Rajashree Mallick
|BJD
|11
|Jajpur
|Sarmistha Sethi
|BJD
|12
|Kalahandi
|Basanta Kumar Panda
|BJP
|13
|Kandhamal
|Achyutananda Samanta
|BJD
|14
|Kendrapara
|Anubhav Mohanty
|BJD
|15
|Keonjhar
|Chandrani Murmu
|BJD
|16
|Koraput
|Saptagiri Ulaka
|Cong
|17
|Mayurbhanj
|Bishweswar Tudu
|BJP
|18
|Nabarangpur
|Ramesh Chandra Majhi
|BJD
|19
|Puri
|Pinaki Mishra
|BJD
|20
|Sambalpur
|Nitesh Ganga Deb
|BJP
|21
|Sundargarh
|Jual Oram
|BJP
