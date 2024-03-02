The couple, who had traveled from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler, were en route to Bihar and then Nepal when the tragic incident took place.

Jharkhand SHOCKER: Spain National On Bike Tour With Husband Gang-Raped In Dumka; 8-10 Men Involved In Crime

A Spanish tourist on a bike tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The incident occurred late on Friday night in the Hansdiha area of Dumka (around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi) when the couple stopped at a deserted place to spend the night at a makeshift tent. An unnamed official told PTI that seven to eight local youths were reportedly involved in the gangrape.

The couple, who had traveled from Bangladesh on a two-wheeler, were en route to Bihar and then Nepal when the tragic incident took place. They reportedly reached Dumka on the two-wheeler.

Details of the incident are still emerging, with According to Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar mentioning that further information will be provided later. Three arrests have been made, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. The victim is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Talking to TOI, Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar said that they have detained three persons and further probe is on. He said, “At around 10:30pm-11pm, the woman stopped a police van which was on patrol in the area for help. She had some bruise injuries too. The policemen took her to the hospital where she told doctors that she was raped. We are looking into the case.”

The timing of this horrific event coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharkhand, where he had expressed grave concerns about the state’s law and order situation and extortion cases.







