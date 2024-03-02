India on Amarnath Ghoshs Death

The demise of Indian dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, was brought to notice by popular TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee,

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Taken Up Slain Dancer’s Case ‘Strongly’ With US: India on Amarnath Ghosh’s Death

New Delhi: The Office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago said on Saturday that it is extending all possible help to relatives and deceased of Amarnath Ghosh, the Kuchipudi dancer from Kolkata, who was allegedly shot dead by an unknown assailant in St Louis, Missouri in the United States.

Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter) the Consulate said that it has strongly taken up the case with the St Louis police. “Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack. @IndianEmbassyUS@MEAIndia,” reads the post.

Consulate is extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh. Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 2, 2024

Earlier on Friday, the Consulate offered condolences to Ghosh’s family and friends. Taking to X, the Consulate wrote, “We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support”.

Dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US; TV Actor Confirms

The demise of Indian dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, was brought to notice by popular TV actress and ‘Bigg Boss‘ regular Devoleena Bhattacharjee who in a post on X sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s help, seeking early repatriation of her friend’s body. She wrote in the post that Ghosh was the child in the family whose mother died three years back and father passed away during his childhood.

Calling him an “excellent dancer” who was pursuing PhD, Devoleena said that Ghosh was taking an evening walk when he “was shot multiple times by an unknown person” on Tuesday. “….He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi,” reads the television actor’s tweet.

Hate Crimes are on the rise in the US?

Notably, multiple distressing incidents have been reported lately from the US involving Indian nationals or people of Indian origin. This is not the first case. As many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington.

Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student, was subjected to a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. After this incident, the Indian Consulate in Chicago confirmed its communication with both the victim and his wife in India, indicating active engagement and support for the affected individuals.







