SPR City Witnesses No Water Logging Despite Intense Rains

Two days after intense rain pounded Chennai, SPR City located in an area that often sees intense flooding was totally free of waterlogging. This is in stark contrast to the surrounding areas of the project that saw heavy waterlogging due to the recent cyclone. With SPR City witnessing no water logging, the State government used the premises as a base to coordinate relief work for near by residential complexes.

Govt relief work being coordinated from SPR City premises

SPR City is Chennai’s Largest Integrated Township. It boasts of the tallest residential towers in Chennai, bespoke bungalows and The Shri Ram Universal School. This remarkable turnaround in ensuring no flooding at all at a live project site demonstrates SPR City’s willingness to walk the talk in ensuring a world class living experience for their customers.

There were several reasons for the complex to remain flood free and these included, efforts taken to ensure that no garbage or waste was allowed to accumulate around the complex. With several parts of Chennai witnessing 6 ft flooding in homes, residents at SPR City faced no such hardships and not once did any resident need to relocate to a safer place. During the intense rains and in the days post, being flood free led residents to face no problems in commuting within the complex. Not a single car was damaged in spite of basement parking and no trees were uprooted. SPR City officials ensured continuous power supply to all its residents by ensuring all generators were working.

However areas nearby the complex witnessed heavy flooding. Perambur Road, Stephenson road and other parts witnessed huge water logging.

With none of the residents at SPR City facing no issues even with respect to essential commodities, the MD of SPR City, Mr. Hitesh Kawad in a commendable act extended a helping hand to residents residing at apartments near SPR City on Stephenson Road. He ensured that essential resources, along with 2 JCBs, 3 tractors and a lorry was pressed into service to rescue those that were in trouble.

Some of the residents expressed their gratitude to the officials at SPR City who took every effort to ensure their well-being.

Mr. Shailesh D Modi, from Tower A, flat no 802 said, “I am very happy. Nothing affected me or my family during the cyclone. I was happy to see the MD of SPR City coming to our complex and comforting us by saying that all essential commodities would be provided by them and we don’t need to worry.”

Mr. Durlabh Jain of A Tower said, “Infrastructure at SPR City is good. We were not affected by the floods in any way as the entire staff of SPR City were on their toes, be it giving milk , back up genset support, providing all kind of help. Even security was great.“

Mr. Amit Kumar Maheshwari, from H Block, Flat no 2201 said, “Thanks to the infrastructure here, everything is in one place and its easy and accessible. We were not affected by the floods but I am happy to know that SPR City took special effort to assist nearby areas.”