National

Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Supreme Court has issued directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases which are filed against MP and/or MLAs. What has the apex court said in this regard, read to find out.. – Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 12 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Airbnb 2023 Winter Release: Introducing Guest Favorites, A Collection of the 2 Million Most-loved Homes on Airbnb

5 hours ago

Nagaland State Lottery Result 10.11.2023 For 6 PM DECLARED: Dear MOUNTAIN Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers HERE

5 hours ago

Include Pure Flour from Europe in Your Indian Festivities this Season

6 hours ago

‘New Chapter In UP’s History’: CM Yogi After Special Cabinet Meet In Ayodhya; Here’s What Came Out Of It

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button