Supreme Court has issued directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases which are filed against MP and/or MLAs. What has the apex court said in this regard, read to find out.. – Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs
Source
Supreme Court has issued directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases which are filed against MP and/or MLAs. What has the apex court said in this regard, read to find out.. – Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs