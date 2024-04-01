Home

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Hindu Prayers in Southern Cellar

Hindus allowed to offer prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. “Bearing in mind the fact that the Namaz is offered by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated Jan 17 and Jan 31 and the offering of pooja by Hindu priest is confined to the area of tehkhana, it is appropriate to maintain status quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms,” legal website LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.

However, the top court ordered status quo on the religious observances by the Hindus inside the mosque premises.

The Supreme Court has fixed the plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee against nod for Hindu puja in southern cellar of mosque for final disposal in July.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, challenging the HC’s February 26 decision.

The high court had dismissed the committee’s plea in which it had challenged the district court’s January 31 order allowing Hindus to offer prayers in the cellar.







