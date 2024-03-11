Tata Gluco+, energizing partner of World Champions Team Argentina has launched its new season campaign, offering football enthusiasts in India a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a fully paid trip to Argentina. Winners will have the incredible chance to watch the World Champions Team Argentina, featuring star players such as Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julin Alvarez, and Enzo Fernandez, play live in Argentina later this year. This exclusive opportunity is just a sip away and can be availed by purchasing any Tata Gluco+ product and scanning the QR code on the pack.

Tata Gluco+ launches “Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho” Summer Campaign

We all encounter moments where a little extra energy can make all the difference in overcoming challenges or winning a game. Tata Gluco+’s latest brand films bring alive the brand purpose of making challenges fun depicts young football teams as passionate fans, either watching the game or playing on the field, when they realize they need an energy boost and reach for Tata Gluco+ to revitalize themselves. The brand film beautifully displays its collaboration with the Argentina Football Association, offering football enthusiasts the opportunity to fly to Argentina and watch the game with their favorite players. The brand films aim to resonate with Gen Z, offering them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with their summer campaign “Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho“.

Vikram Grover, Managing Director, NourishCo Beverages Limited, expressed his excitement, “Through Argentina Jao, Team Argentina Ka Match Dekho Summer Campaign, Tata Gluco+ aims to not only energize but also fulfill the dreams of football enthusiasts across India. We are excited to offer fans the chance to experience the thrill of watching Argentine superstars in action in Argentina making it a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. This campaign reflects our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences while reinforcing our partnership with the Argentina Football Association. We believe this initiative perfectly encapsulates the essence of Tata Gluco+ (Making Challenges Fun) and is a logical next step for the brand which became a regional energizing partner for Team Argentina last year also adding a performance edge to our thematic partnership.”

To participate, consumers simply need to play an online game, with top players every hour winning exciting hourly prizes, including official merchandise until the contest concludes and the top performers on the leaderboard stand a chance to win the trip to Argentina to witness their favorite stars play in an international match.