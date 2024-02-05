The Future Heroes of India’s Digital Evolution

India is a unicorn. Change here starts at a billion people. The countrys digital transformation journey, marked by initiatives like Aadhaar and UPI have proven this repeatedly. We have written the DPI playbook for the world. We delve into 5 less-publicised yet pivotal developments that will shape Indias sustainable and technologically advanced future using the 3 levers of Samaj, Sarkaar and Bazaar.

Architects of Indias Digital Future

1. Beckn Protocol: Decentralised Foundations The Beckn Protocol, very unlike the Ghost Protocol, but very much on a Mission Impossible – crafting Indias decentralised future. It embodies the visions of web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and blockchain pioneer Satoshi Nakamoto. Heres why its a game-changer: Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 Open & Interoperable Its open-source nature fosters universal participation, powering platforms like ONDC that challenge monopolies and empower social sectors by creating significant opportunities for MSMEs and artisans. Recent estimates suggest ONDC transactions can potentially generate $250-300 Bn in GMV (gross merchandise value) by 2030, driving Indias internet economy to $1 Tn. Unbundling the Ecosystem Beckn is a set of lightweight, open, and interoperable specifications, much like SMTP for emails but for digital transactions. It is designed to create peer-to-peer decentralised networks for pan-sector economic transactions and empower buyers and sellers to transact without intermediaries or apps. This empowers small businesses and gives consumers greater control, a crucial aspect in Indias diverse market. Trust & Transparency By integrating Discovery, Order, Fulfilment, and Post-fulfilment into the internets core, Beckn supercharges the digital economy, creating a seamless synergy between buyers and sellers. This empowers small businesses and gives consumers greater control, a crucial aspect in Indias diverse market. Real-world Impact Beyond e-commerce, Beckns applications extend to education, healthcare, mobility, and governance, impacting millions nationwide. Beckn powers Namma Yatri, a peer-to-peer autorickshaw booking app in Bengaluru, India, challenges ride-hailing giants (45,000 autorickshaws already onboarded). Open Kochi is a multimodal mobility network built on Beckn, offering citizens a seamless transportation experience. OGa is an open network in Gambia leveraging Beckn for a variety of services, from agriculture to logistics

2. Bhashini: Multi-lingual AI Breaking Barriers Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise all carried communicators. These were also Universal Translators and (as per the story) were first used in the late 22nd century on Earth for instant translation of well-known Earth languages. Bhashini may have proved them wrong. Inclusive Development Bhashini is a multi-lingual AI platform currently under development by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It aims to provide accessible and inclusive AI tools for Indian languages, breaking down language barriers and fostering broader participation in the digital economy. Citizen Participation Every Indian can help build an open data repository to digitally enrich their language through Bhasha Daan – the Suno India, Bolo India, Likho India, and Dekho India initiatives. This participatory approach ensures that Bhashini reflects the true diversity of the Indian language. Just recently, Prime Minister Modi utilised Bhashini to address the Tamil-speaking audience at the Kashi Tamil Sangam, showcasing its potential for national communication. 3. Digilocker: Authentic Digital Documents A Monster.com survey shows 82% of Indian employers encountered fake resumes in 2022, and the average cost per bad hire is â¹4.2 lakh. Digilocker addresses this pervasive issue of fake resumes and degrees, providing every Indian citizen and entity access to authentic digital documents. Combating Fraud Digilocker ensures citizens can access authentic digital documents. Digilocker tackles the widespread issue of fake documents, verifying credentials for over 240 million registered users and issuing over 6 billion documents as of January 2024. Benefits beyond Individuals Digilocker streamlines bureaucratic processes for government agencies, enabling secure document exchange and reducing administrative overhead. Some examples: During income tax filing, integration with Digilocker enables the Income Tax department to pull PAN card details, reducing verification time seamlessly. Over 30 million taxpayers have linked their PAN with Digilocker. For public sector bank recruitments, Digilocker APIs allow candidate identity and document verification by banks in real-time, cutting processing time from 4 days to 4 hours. The Central Board of Secondary Education uses Digilocker to deliver exam certificates to over 34 million students electronically. This has reduced certificate printing and logistics costs.