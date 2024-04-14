Time To Time Hike In MSP Amid Farmers Protest Promised In BJP Sankalp Patra

Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Time-To-Time Hike In MSP Amid Farmers’ Protest Promised In BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP has released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ where the party has promised ‘time-to-time hike’ in MSP.

PM Modi At BJP Manifesto Release

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are beginning in less than a week and the first phase of voting will start on April 19, 2024. Ahead of the upcoming polls, political parties are organising campaigns, announcing their candidates for different constituencies and releasing their manifestos. In a latest news development, the current ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for the elections – Sankalp Patra, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The key points of the manifesto include promises for people belonging to different sectors including the farmers. In the Sankalp Patra, BJP has promised ‘time-to-time hike in MSP’; this comes right after the long farmers’ protest demanding MSP implementation. Check details related to the BJP Manifesto…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto

As mentioned earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, has promised a time-to-time hike in the MSP if elected to power for the third term. The party released its “Sankalp Patra” on Sunday at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara

BJP Sankalp Patra: Time-To-Time Hike In MSP For Farmers

The BJP unveiled its election manifesto with a slew of promises for farmers, such as strengthening PM KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and news clusters for vegetable production and storage among others. “The dignity and empowerment of farmers is one of our top-most priorities. We have empowered our Kisans through a variety of measures including soil health cards, micro-irrigation, crop insurance, seed supply, and direct financial assistance under PM Kisan Samman Yojana.”

The BJP Manifesto further added, “We have increased MSP multi-fold. We are committed to support our Kisan families and empower them to lead better lives,” the party said in its manifesto. “We have ensured an unprecedented increase in MSP for major crops, and we will continue to increase MSP from time to time,” it added.

BJP Manifesto: Key Points For Farmers

The document, which underlined the party’s ‘Modi ki guarantee’ slogan, lays down the Narendra Modi government’s vision and promises for every section of society. The manifesto stressed Prime Minister Modi’s focus on ‘GYAN’ – the poor, the youth, farmers and the women.

It also said that it will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

The party further said that it will support the cultivators to make the country self-reliant in the production of pulses (like tur, urad, masoor, moong and chana) and edible oil production (like mustard, soybean, til and groundnut).

“We will support Annadatas with requisite farming inputs to increase the production of nutritious vegetables by establishing new clusters for the production of essentials like onion, tomato, potato etc. We will also set up storage and logistics facilities at these clusters,” it added.

“Building on the success of the International Year of Millets, we will promote Shree Anna (millets) for food security, nutrition and environmental sustainability and make Bharat a Global Millet Hub,” he added.

The key points of the BJP Manifesto with respect to farmers, come after the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest organised by the farmers in February this year demanding enactment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all the crops. The manifesto also includes benefits with respect to railways, fishery sector, women rights, transgenders and manufacturing among others.

