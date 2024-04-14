24-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead Inside His Audi In Vancouver

The student identified as Chirag Antil was shot dead in South Vancouver while he was seated inside his Audi.

“Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing,” said the Vancouver Police Department.

Chirag Took Out His Audi To Go Somewhere

Meanwhile, Chirag Antil’s brother Ronit while talking to the media said that Chirag seemed “happy when they spoke on the phone in the morning. Chirag later took out his Audi to go somewhere. That was when he was shot dead.”

Vancouver Police Department Conducting Investigation, No Arrest Yet

“Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight homicide in the city’s Sunset neighbourhood. Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gun shots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” said the Vancouver Police Department in a statement.

Chirag Antil, An International Student From Haryana, India: GoFundMe Page

“Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city. We urgently need assistance to raise funds for sending his body back to India,” read a GoFundMe page started by his brother.

“If you are in Vancouver and able to offer any support or help, please reach out to us. Your help in this matter would be deeply appreciated by Chirag’s family and friends, as we work towards bringing closure and peace during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for any help you can provide,” the fundraiser read.

As mentioned earlier, there has been a spree of (fatal) attacks on Indian students in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has stepped up its outreach to students in the United States.








