Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tough Battle In Between Congress And AIADMK In Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur Constituency, Tail Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tail Nadu. It also comprises six assembly seats – Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Thiruvallur, Poonamallee, Avadi, and Madavaram. In the previous elections, Congress’s K Jayakumar won the seat and defeated AIADMK’s P Venugopal.

Thiruvallur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

Thiruvallur will go to polls in Phase 1 on 19 April.

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The Congress party has fielded Sasikanth Senthil against BJP candidate Pon V Balaganapathy from Thiruvallur.

Thiruvallur Constituency: 2019 Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the battleground was the Thiruvallur constituency, where the competition was fierce. Emerging victorious was Dr. K. Jayakumar of the INC, impressively scooping up a total of 767,292 votes. In contrast, Dr. P. Venugopal from ADMK fell short, securing only 410,337 votes, trailing by a significant margin of 356,955 votes.

Tail Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Schedule

The state will go on pole in phase 1 on April 19 and below are the constituencies.

Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari.







