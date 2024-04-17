Home

Heroic! Indian Air Force Evacuates Civilians In Need Of Medical Help From Kargil, See Photos

In an act of bravery, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted two civilians from Kargil to Srinagar because they required medical help. The IAF has also shared photos of the evacuation on ‘X’…

IAF Evacuation

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and its main aim is to keep the India airspace same and during armed conflicts and war, conduct aerial warfare. The IAF is the fourth-largest air force in the world and every member who serves the IAF, is a true example of a patriot. A while ago, on its official page on the social media platform ‘X’ (fomerly known as Twitter), the IAF has shared photographs of how the Indian Air Force officers evacuated two civilians from Kargil and took them to Srinagar as they needed medical help. The aircraft used for the same was the IAF An-32 Aircraft. Here’s all you need to know about this heroic act of the Indian Air Force…

IAF Evacuates Civilians In Need Of Medical Help

As mentioned earlier, in a glaring display of bravery, the Indian Air Force evacuated two civilian patients, who were in need of immediate help, from Kargil to Srinagar on Wednesday. The IAF An-32 aircraft performed the evacuation operation after the two civilians sought IAF assistance through the local civil administration. “An Indian Air Force An-32 transport aircraft evacuated two civilian patients from Kargil to Srinagar today. The patients, who were in need of immediate medical help, sought IAF assistance through the local civil admin,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

An #IAF An-32 transport aircraft evacuated two civilian patients from #Kargil to #Srinagar today morning. The patients, who were in need of immediate medical help, sought IAF assistance through the local civil admin.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/hSmepLHImY — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 17, 2024

This is not the first time that IAF has performed such an operation; it was only last week that the IAF performed a brave operation in which an Indian Army jawan, who severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location in Ladakh, was saved from a successful and timely airlift operation. The jawan was able to save his ‘hand’ following a successful surgery carried out by a team of medical personnel in the national capital and is now on the path to recovery.

IAF’s Oldest Pilot Passes Away At 103

In another news, veteran air warrior Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia (retd), who joined the Indian Air Force during the tumultuous years of World War II and distinguished himself as a “fearless aviator” during his career, has died. He was 103. The centenarian, who had “over 1,100 flying hours to his name”, including missions in aircraft such as Hurricanes and Spitfires, passed away at Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur in the early hours of Tuesday, IAF sources said. He was affectionately called ‘Maji’ by his fellow air warriors and was the oldest pilot of the Indian Air Force.

