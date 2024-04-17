Aprilia Ignites India’s Superbike Culture with Powerful New Lineup and Brand Ambassador John Abraham

Aprilia, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance motorcycles, has officially launched its extensive superbike portfolio in the Indian market, marking a significant moment for superbike enthusiasts in the country. The company also announced the appointment of John Abraham, a motorcycle aficionado himself, as its brand ambassador to spearhead this exciting initiative.

This launch represents a major expansion for Aprilia in India, offering a comprehensive range of superbikes to cater to diverse riding preferences. From the track-oriented RSV4 Factory to the versatile Tuareg 660, every rider is assured of finding a perfect match. All these superbikes, available as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs) through Aprilia Motoplex dealerships across India, embody the legendary Aprilia spirit – a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, captivating design, and a relentless pursuit of exhilarating performance.

A Quartet of Unforgettable Machines

· RSV4 Factory: This is not merely a motorcycle; it’s a track-focused machine meticulously crafted for superior speed. Aerodynamic lines precisely cut through the air, while the powerful V4 engine unleashes unparalleled power. Every twist of the throttle grants access to the exclusive club of riders who chase ultimate velocity.

· RS660: This offering presents a perfect harmony of sportiness and contemporary design. The RS660 is not only aesthetically stunning but also a thrill machine built for everyday riding. Aprilia’s rich racing heritage is woven into its DNA, translating racetrack knowledge into an unforgettable street experience.

· Tuono 660: The Tuono 660 is a powerful machine disguised for urban riding. Fully adjustable suspension and exceptional power allow you to conquer any cityscape with unmatched performance. It’s a motorcycle that begs to be unleashed on the urban jungle.

· Tuareg 660: The call of adventure is undeniable, and the Tuareg 660 answers it with aplomb. This robust machine devours any terrain with ease, from twisting mountain trails to sandy deserts. Adventure enthusiasts will find a perfect partner in the Tuareg, a machine that’s as comfortable exploring uncharted territories as it is commanding respect on the road.

John Abraham Joins Aprilia as Brand Ambassador

Aprilia India is proud to welcome John Abraham, a dedicated Aprilia fan, as its brand ambassador. This partnership is more than just a celebrity endorsement; it represents the ideal synergy that Aprilia was searching for. Abraham’s passion for high-performance motorcycles perfectly aligns with Aprilia’s racing heritage and legacy. He resonates with India’s thriving community of performance biking enthusiasts. He’s not just a brand ambassador; he’s a true fan, a rider who embodies the spirit of Aprilia.

John Abraham, while unveiling Aprilia’s performance portfolio, stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia as their brand ambassador. I personally connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style. I am honoured to be part of a brand with such a celebrated legacy. I look forward to being a part of Aprilia’s journey as it continues to stand for high-performance bikes that exude the spirit of sport, racing, and adventure.”

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., commented, “We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John’s passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our brand’s vision and resonate with every rider who craves a motorcycle that is as thrilling as it is stylish.”

He further added, “Aprilia has always been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary riding experiences. The introduction of these superbikes, along with the RS 457, is a significant milestone in our journey in India. We believe these bikes will not only fulfil the dreams of Indian riders but will also redefine the superbike segment. India is a key market for us, and we are committed to bringing the best of Aprilia to Indian riders.”

Mr Apoorva Saigal, Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing commented “The addition of John Abraham as Aprilia’s brand ambassador marks a significant chapter in our brand journey. John’s genuine passion for motorcycling resonates deeply with our discerning customers and John’s influence will be instrumental in amplifying Aprilia’s reach and connecting with a wider audience of passionate riders. Together, we look forward to crafting campaigns that celebrate the thrill of riding an Aprilia motorcycle.”

Aprilia’s Commitment to Customer Experience

Aprilia is actively expanding its touchpoints across India. Through its flagship Motoplex stores, Aprilia offers a curated customer experience and seamless after-sales service. By the end of FY Q1 2024, we aim to have approximately 10 Motoplex showrooms operational across major Indian cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Surat, Jaipur, and Mumbai. Most of these are already welcoming riders, with a few more opening by the end of April 2024.