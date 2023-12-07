Trident Group Exhibits Latest Design of Notebooks and Relaunches Enviro Copier in 65 GSM Paper at Paperex’23

Unveils a new range of notebooks and relaunches the Enviro Copier in 65 GSM with new packaging

Also introduces one-of-its-kind mascot ‘The Good Paper Warrior’ for its entire gamut of paper products

Trident Group, a USD 2+ billion global conglomerate exhibited the latest range of notebooks and relaunched its Enviro Copier paper in 65 GSM at PaperEx’23 held on December 6-9, 2023, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Trident Paper, one of the largest wheat straw-based paper manufacturers in the country enjoys a robust market share of 9-10% in the branded copier segment.

Mr. Abhishek Gupta, CEO, Strategy & Marketing, Trident Group relaunching the Enviro Copier in 65 GSM at Paperex’23

With a continued focus on embracing a greener tomorrow, Trident revamped its copier packaging by incorporating Himalayan flowers and unveiled it at Trident Associate Meet in August 2023 bringing them closer to their brand ethos. Adding to this, at Paperex 2023, an array of themed notebooks, ranging from the futuristic allure of Cyberpunk to the cultural richness of Sanskriti were launched. Complementing this diverse collection, the latest notebook cover designs embody the essence of Indian culture and education to reignite interest and awareness. Additionally, the Group has also re-launched its Enviro Copier Paper in 65 GSM targeting the masses, that offers stunning performance and is real value for money.

Tridents ‘The Good Paper Warrior’ mascot for its paper portfolio

Speaking at Paperex 2023 Mr. Abhishek Gupta, CEO, Strategy & Marketing, Trident Group said, “With this latest range, new packaging, and relaunch of Enviro, we are not just presenting products; we are weaving stories, capturing imaginations, and fostering relationships with the consumers. At Trident, we believe in offering more than just paper; we provide a canvas for ideas and a space for inspiration. Our notebooks are not just pages; they are gateways to boundless creativity and productivity.”

The event also saw Trident unveiling the ‘The Good Paper Warrior‘ mascot for its paper portfolio. The first time ever, in line with the brand’s philosophy, the animated character embodies the core values of sustainability and responsible manufacturing of the Group.

Trident Group annually produces about 1.75 lakh tons of paper annually using wheat straw. Currently, Trident is actively working on expanding both its capacity and product range. With the vibrant growth seen in the Indian Paper Industry, Trident Paper foresees a gradual and consistent upward trajectory in the paper sector. This positive trend is expected to be fuelled by factors such as Indias economic growth, escalating paper consumption, and supportive government initiatives.

Trident Papers influence extends globally, constituting 10-15% of overall sales in export markets. The primary focus lies on key markets in Africa, the Middle East, ANZ, and the North America. This strategic international presence perfectly aligns with Tridents vision of actively contributing to the growth and sustainability of the global paper industry.

About Trident Limited

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 2+ billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident’s towels, yarns, bedsheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textile in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, Log on to: www.tridentindia.com